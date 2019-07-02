Kejimkujik National Park Seaside to remain closed due to black bear activity

Park Canada says Kejimkujik National Park Seaside is set to remain closed until further notice due to increased black bear activity in the area.

Areas of the park have been closed since Friday when Parks Canada first issued restrictions.

Parks Canada is recommending that visitors to the park use noisemakers to reduce the risk of interaction with bears. Visitors should also carry bear spray and stay alert.

If visitors do see a bear, the federal organization advises to:

Face the animal Make noise Raise arms to make yourself look bigger Back off slowly Report the incident to the Parks Canada duty officer at 902-682-2598

They’re recommending that visitors give space to wildlife wherever it is found in the park.

“Safety before selfies – keep wildlife out of the picture,” Parks Canada said.