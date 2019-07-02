Coquitlam RCMP release sketches of suspects in year-old home invasion

Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate three men suspected in a home invasion last year.

According to police, investigators were called to a home in the 600-block of Poirer Street just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2018.

Police said three men allegedly broke through the front door while a family of three was at home. Two of the people inside suffered minor injuries, police said.

The RCMP said the victims are not known to police, and evidence suggests the incident wasn’t connected to a wider conflict.

Investigators have now released sketches of two of the suspects in the hopes that someone can identify them.

The first suspect is described as South Asian, 20 to 30 years old, of medium height and build with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He had a short, well-defined beard and was wearing a tracksuit with red and white features and a high-visibility vest, police said.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian and possibly European. He was between 40 and 50 years old, slightly shorter than average with a stocky, muscular build, light blue or green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a toque and a high-visibility orange jacket, police said.

The third suspect is described as tall and skinny, of uncertain age, and was dressed all in black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.