Multiple people arrested in alleged Coquitlam home invasion

Coquitlam RCMP says multiple people have been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion in Port Coquitlam on Thursday.

Police said they were called to a home in the 4000-block of Liverpool Street around 1:30 p.m. to reports of a home invasion.

Two people were home at the time, police said, one of whom was treated for minor injuries.

Officers tracked multiple suspects to a home in the 10300-block of Slatford Place in Maple Ridge, where they made several arrests, the RCMP said.

Police have secured that home with plans to search it.

No charges have been laid in the alleged incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Major Crime Unit (file 2018-25532).