2 men charged in alleged Port Coquitlam home invasion

Two men have been charged in an alleged home invasion in Port Coquitlam last week.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, multiple suspects forced their way into a home on the 4000-block of Liverpool Street last Thursday afternoon.

Two people were home at the time of the incident, one of whom suffered minor injuries.

Police said they were able to track the suspects back to a home in the 10300-block of Slatford Place in Maple Ridge, which officers surrounded.

Police arrested a total of 11 people at the house.

“The investigation is not over and more charges are possible, but nine of the 11 people who were arrested over the weekend have currently been released with no charges,” said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

McLaughlin added that the motive for the alleged home invasion remains under investigation.

Jerome Jerald Buckner, a 33-year-old Maple Ridge resident, and Robert Callendar, a 36-year-old man from Surrey, are both facing charges of forcible confinement, break-and-enter and assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Major Crime Unit (file 2018-25532).