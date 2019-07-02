Sports
Hundreds gather to see St. Louis Blues coach brings Stanley Cup to small Alberta community

By Staff The Canadian Press

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube along with his son Jake Berube carry the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town of Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Stanley Cup has arrived in small-town Alberta.

Craig Berube, head coach of the St. Louis Blues, hoisted the trophy over his head as he carried it into the arena in Calahoo, northwest of Edmonton.

Berube was born and raised in the hamlet of about 80 people, where his parents Roger and Ramona Berube still live.

Hundreds of hockey fans lined up to meet the coach and get a photo with the Cup.

Berube, who is 53, played with several teams in the National Hockey League before taking over as coach of the Blues last year.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube meets fans along with the Stanley Cup in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube poses with the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Fans wait to meet St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube with the Stanley Cup in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube along with his son Jake Berube carry the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town of Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup with a local hockey team in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube signs a fans hat during a visit with the Stanley Cup to his home town in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube poses with fans along with the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town in Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube along with his son Jake Berube carry the Stanley Cup during a visit to his home town of Calahoo, Alta., on Tuesday July 2, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the championship to win their first Stanley Cup title.

