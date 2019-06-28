Stanley Cup coming to Regina July 6

Jaden Schwartz and Tyler Bozak are bringing Stanley home to the Queen City on July 6.

The St. Louis Blues forwards, and Stanley Cup champions, will be showing off the NHL’s top prize in front of the legislative building in Regina on July 6 at 11:30 a.m.

“Bringing the Stanley Cup to Saskatchewan is a dream come true for me, there is no better place than the legislature building to share my dream with the people of Saskatchewan,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz, Bozak and fellow Saskatchewan native Brayden Schenn were all crucial in the Blues run to their first Stanley Cup victory in franchise history. Schwartz led the team in goals and all three were among the team’s top seven scorers.

The event will be hosted by CJME’s Greg Morgan and Warren Woods and will include a message from both players as well as a photo opportunity for fans.

Details on Schenn’s day with the Stanley Cup have yet to be announced.

