Canada
June 12, 2019 10:41 pm
Updated: June 12, 2019 11:04 pm

St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup with 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH LIVE: Celebrations in St. Louis after Blues win first-ever Stanley Cup

A A

The St. Louis Blues have won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Jordan Binnington made 32 saves and Alex Pietrangelo and Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist apiece as the Blues downed the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL’s championship series.

READ MORE: Gretzky points to leadership, goaltending as deciding factors in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford also scored for St. Louis. Jaden Schwartz tacked on two assists.

Matt Grzelcyk spoiled Binnington’s shutout bid with two minutes left in the third period.

-More to come.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Stanley Cup Champions
Boston Bruins
Game 7
NHL
NHL Stanley Cup champions
NHL Stanley Cup finals
st. louis blue
St. Louis Blues
Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup Champions
Stanley Cup Finals

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.