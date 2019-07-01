Burnaby hit-and-run victim was well-known cyclist from Africa, friends say

The 53-year-old cyclist who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Burnaby Saturday is being remembered as an adventurous spirit who was finally settling down to raise a family.

Friends have confirmed Charles Masala was the man struck by a driver while cycling up Burnaby Mountain on Gaglardi Way.

The suspect vehicle was stopped at the top of the mountain in the UniverCity area, but police have not yet confirmed if anyone was arrested or faces charges.

A roadside memorial quickly sprung up at the crash site in honour of Masala, who was an engineer and a father of two young children.

He originally hailed from Zambia, where he continued to be heavily involved in charities even after immigrating to Canada, friends say.

Video posted online shows Masala on a cycling journey from Zambia to Namibia in 2010 to raise money for Dwankhozi Hope, which raises money and awareness for children’s education in Zambia.

Friends at the vigil Monday confirmed the man in the video was Masala.

The crash has sparked renewed calls for a separated bike lane on Gaglardi Way, where cyclists say crashes and close calls with vehicles happen far too often.

“Bike lanes [as part of the road] aren’t good enough anymore,” Moreno Zanotto of HUB Burnaby said Monday. “We know this, safety research shows this, so separated facilities are the way forward.”

Zanotto said Gaglardi has high enough traffic levels that a physical separation is necessary to protect cyclists. He and the other members of HUB are calling on the mayor and council to consider the idea.

“Burnaby is behind other municipalities when it comes to bike lanes and safety, including Vancouver, which is right next door,” he said. “It’s absolutely up to the city to look at this incident and ways to prevent it from happening in the future.”

Burnaby RCMP would not give any further information on the case Monday, including whether anyone was arrested or faced charges.