Cyclist killed after hit-and-run at base of Burnaby Mountain

Police have arrested at least one person who fled the scene after fatally striking a cyclist in Burnaby on Saturday.

RCMP confirmed the collision happened in the 1600-block of Gaglardi Way around 1:45 p.m.

Several witnesses said the vehicle, a black Jeep Cherokee, took off from the scene and headed up Burnaby Mountain.

WATCH: (Aired June 14) Police identify driver of deadly Burnaby hit and run

RCMP said the suspect vehicle was stopped “soon after” and people are in custody, but would not say how many were arrested.

A taped-up crime scene included a vehicle that matched the description with front-end damage that was later seen in the University City area, but RCMP have not yet confirmed whether it is related.

READ MORE: Driver of semi-truck allegedly involved in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified by police

Police later said the cyclist was 53 years old, but wouldn’t give a gender.

James Smith, who was on his way home on Burnaby Mountain, said he came across the scene shortly after the cyclist was struck.

“I grabbed my first-aid kit and ran over, but I was told [the victim] was already dead,” he told Global News. “So I just started directing traffic.”

READ MORE: Burnaby auto-repair shop damaged after crash sends vehicle into storefront

Police later set up roadblocks at the scene, creating a backlog and delays in the area.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.