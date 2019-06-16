Burnaby auto-repair shop damaged after crash sends vehicle into storefront

A crash involving two vehicles sent one car spinning into the storefront of a Burnaby auto-repair shop early Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP say the crash happened in the 7700 block of Kingsway just after 12:30 a.m.

WATCH: (Aired June 14) Police identify driver of deadly Burnaby hit and run

The two vehicles — one travelling eastbound, the other south — crashed in the intersection of Kingsway and 13th Avenue, sending one car into the front of Edmonds Motors.

The two drivers, a 20-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital. No passengers were in either vehicle.

READ MORE: 1 person dead after serious multi-vehicle crash near Metrotown

One of the front walls of the shop was completely blown out, with crumpled siding and drywall littering the sidewalk and room inside.

Despite the gaping hole, RCMP said they’ve been told by the Burnaby Fire Department there was no structural damage to the building.

City engineers were at the scene Sunday to assess the damage.

READ MORE: 2 people hospitalized in serious condition after Burnaby collision

RCMP say the cause of the crash has not been determined, but alcohol is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.