2 people hospitalized in serious condition after Burnaby collision

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a collision in Burnaby on Monday.

Burnaby assistant fire chief Stew Colbourne said it happened near Henning Drive and Gilmore Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the passenger trapped inside one of the vehicles. Both the driver and passenger from that vehicle were rushed to hospital.

Images from the scene show a white pickup truck with front end damage and a blue Toyota with major damage and the roof cut off.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

