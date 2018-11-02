Canada
November 2, 2018 3:12 pm

Burnaby RCMP search for witnesses to crash that killed pedestrian

By Online News Producer  Global News

Burnaby RCMP are hoping to speak to the occupants of two vehicles who may have witnessed a fatal collision.

Burnaby RCMP
A A

Burnaby RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

A 64-year-old man was in a marked crosswalk around 7:50 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Greenall Avenue and Marine Drive.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died, RCMP confirmed.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver rainfall warning issued, between 50 to 80 mm in forecast

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Police are looking for witnesses to the collision.

Specifically, they hope to speak to the occupants of a white compact pickup truck and a large white commercial truck who may have witnessed the crash and could provide investigators with useful information.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Simon Little

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burnaby pedestrian death
Burnaby pedestrian killed
burnaby rcmp
Crime
pedestrian death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News