Burnaby RCMP search for witnesses to crash that killed pedestrian

Burnaby RCMP are looking for witnesses to a collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian.

A 64-year-old man was in a marked crosswalk around 7:50 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Greenall Avenue and Marine Drive.

The victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died, RCMP confirmed.

The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

Police are looking for witnesses to the collision.

Specifically, they hope to speak to the occupants of a white compact pickup truck and a large white commercial truck who may have witnessed the crash and could provide investigators with useful information.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or http://www.solvecrime.ca.

— With files from Simon Little