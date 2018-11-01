BC weather
November 1, 2018 11:38 am
Updated: November 1, 2018 12:01 pm

Metro Vancouver rainfall warning issued, between 50 to 80 mm in forecast

By Online News Producer  Global News

Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C. should expect heavy rainfall on Thursday.

After a drier than normal October, Metro Vancouver kicked off November with a rainfall warning from Environment Canada.

The warning is in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound.

A “subtropical plume of moisture” could lead to as much as 50 to 80 millimetres of precipitation over the next 24 hours, Environment Canada said on Thursday.

The heavy downpour could cause flash flooding and water to pool on roads.

The heavy rain is expected to last overnight before easing off Friday morning.

This comes after a deluge of water flooded many roads across Metro Vancouver on Sunday and Monday.

