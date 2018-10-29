Localized flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver after Sunday night rainstorm

Showers are in the forecast for Monday, but nothing like the deluge Metro Vancouver underwent Sunday night that resulted in lots of flooded intersections.

Environment Canada says up to 25 millimetres fell over a couple of hours.

Global’s Sophie Lui found out that things got so bad in Vancouver’s Yaletown neighbourhood, a couple spent an hour using anything they could, including hockey sticks, to unclog 6 drains.

“Were you just walking by?”

“No we were in the hot tub. We drove here and saw flooding in Kits and everywhere, and someone came out and was like, ‘it’s totally flooded 6 feet under the bridge’ and we were like, ‘let’s go get the sticks.'”

Other areas in Vancouver that saw flooding included the Olympic Village, Great Northern Way, and West 2nd Avenue and Columbia, along with parts of Richmond.