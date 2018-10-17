BC temperature
October 17, 2018 11:42 pm
Updated: October 17, 2018 11:43 pm

Late burst of summery weather sets records across B.C.

By Online Journalist  Global News

The view of Mount Baker from Sumas on Wednesday, Oct. 17.

Angus James Ferguson
A A

It might be mid-October, but in many parts of B.C., it felt like summer on Wednesday.

With bright, sunny weather in many regions of the province, Environment Canada reported a number of new temperatures set in multiple B.C. municipalities.

READ MORE: One B.C. community hits 37 degrees as heat wave sees 6 places reach record highs

Pitt Meadows saw the highest temperature to topple a record on Wednesday, with the mercury topping out at 22.4 C, breaking a record from 2002.

WATCH: B.C. Evening Weather Forecast: Oct. 17

In eastern Cloverdale, temperatures hit 21.5 C, also beating a 2002 record.

The Lower Mainland wasn’t the only region with “sizzling” temperatures — in relative terms, anyway.

The thermometer peaked at 20.7 C in Dawson Creek, beating a 1954 record; Burns Lake weighed in at 18 C, beating a 1981 record and Prince Rupert broke a 1910 record with a temperature of 17.4 C.

Story continues below

Metro Vancouver is also in the midst of an unseasonably long dry spell, with five more days of sunny weather in the forecast.

READ MORE: Squamish is the hottest place in Canada and Chilliwack broke a 121-year-old record

If the weather holds, it will make for a 14-day dry stretch, but that won’t be enough to set any records — or even make the top-three dry spells recorded in the last 50 years.

Back in 1986, Vancouver saw a 24-day dry spell. The city recorded 21 consecutive days without rain in October 1987, and an 18-day stretch in 2013.

Environment Canada temperature records across B.C.

  • Burns Lake Area: New record: 18.0.  Old record: 16.2 set in 1981
  • Cloverdale East: New record: 21.5.  Old record: 21.0 set in 2002
  • Chetwynd Area: New record: 20.0.  Old record: 17.8 set in 1978
  • Dawson Creek Area: New record: 20.7.  Old record: 20.6 set in 1954
  • Fort St. John Area: Tied record: 19.4 (Tie).  Old record: 19.4 set in 1942
  • Hope Slide Area: New record: 18.3.  Old record: 18.2 set in 1981
  • Mackenzie Area: New record: 14.9.  Old record: 13.5 set in 2002
  • Pemberton Area: Tied record: 18.0 (Tie).  Old record: 18.0 set in 2002
  • Pitt Meadows Area: New record: 22.4.  Old record: 21.3 set in 2002
  • Prince Rupert Area: New record: 17.4.  Old record: 16.1 set in 1910
  • Sechelt Area: New record: 17.5.  Old record: 17.2 set in 1974
  • Williams Lake Area: Tied record: 16.1 (Tie)  Old record: 16.1 set in 1978

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC temperature
BC temperature records
BC temperatures
Metro Vancouver weather
october temperature records
Temperature Records
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News