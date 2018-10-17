Late burst of summery weather sets records across B.C.
It might be mid-October, but in many parts of B.C., it felt like summer on Wednesday.
With bright, sunny weather in many regions of the province, Environment Canada reported a number of new temperatures set in multiple B.C. municipalities.
READ MORE: One B.C. community hits 37 degrees as heat wave sees 6 places reach record highs
Pitt Meadows saw the highest temperature to topple a record on Wednesday, with the mercury topping out at 22.4 C, breaking a record from 2002.
WATCH: B.C. Evening Weather Forecast: Oct. 17
In eastern Cloverdale, temperatures hit 21.5 C, also beating a 2002 record.
The Lower Mainland wasn’t the only region with “sizzling” temperatures — in relative terms, anyway.
The thermometer peaked at 20.7 C in Dawson Creek, beating a 1954 record; Burns Lake weighed in at 18 C, beating a 1981 record and Prince Rupert broke a 1910 record with a temperature of 17.4 C.
Metro Vancouver is also in the midst of an unseasonably long dry spell, with five more days of sunny weather in the forecast.
READ MORE: Squamish is the hottest place in Canada and Chilliwack broke a 121-year-old record
If the weather holds, it will make for a 14-day dry stretch, but that won’t be enough to set any records — or even make the top-three dry spells recorded in the last 50 years.
Back in 1986, Vancouver saw a 24-day dry spell. The city recorded 21 consecutive days without rain in October 1987, and an 18-day stretch in 2013.
Environment Canada temperature records across B.C.
- Burns Lake Area: New record: 18.0. Old record: 16.2 set in 1981
- Cloverdale East: New record: 21.5. Old record: 21.0 set in 2002
- Chetwynd Area: New record: 20.0. Old record: 17.8 set in 1978
- Dawson Creek Area: New record: 20.7. Old record: 20.6 set in 1954
- Fort St. John Area: Tied record: 19.4 (Tie). Old record: 19.4 set in 1942
- Hope Slide Area: New record: 18.3. Old record: 18.2 set in 1981
- Mackenzie Area: New record: 14.9. Old record: 13.5 set in 2002
- Pemberton Area: Tied record: 18.0 (Tie). Old record: 18.0 set in 2002
- Pitt Meadows Area: New record: 22.4. Old record: 21.3 set in 2002
- Prince Rupert Area: New record: 17.4. Old record: 16.1 set in 1910
- Sechelt Area: New record: 17.5. Old record: 17.2 set in 1974
- Williams Lake Area: Tied record: 16.1 (Tie) Old record: 16.1 set in 1978
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.