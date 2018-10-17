Late burst of summery weather sets records across B.C.

It might be mid-October, but in many parts of B.C., it felt like summer on Wednesday.

With bright, sunny weather in many regions of the province, Environment Canada reported a number of new temperatures set in multiple B.C. municipalities.

Pitt Meadows saw the highest temperature to topple a record on Wednesday, with the mercury topping out at 22.4 C, breaking a record from 2002.

In eastern Cloverdale, temperatures hit 21.5 C, also beating a 2002 record.

The Lower Mainland wasn’t the only region with “sizzling” temperatures — in relative terms, anyway.

The thermometer peaked at 20.7 C in Dawson Creek, beating a 1954 record; Burns Lake weighed in at 18 C, beating a 1981 record and Prince Rupert broke a 1910 record with a temperature of 17.4 C.

Metro Vancouver is also in the midst of an unseasonably long dry spell, with five more days of sunny weather in the forecast.

Metro Vancouver is also in the midst of an unseasonably long dry spell, with five more days of sunny weather in the forecast.

If the weather holds, it will make for a 14-day dry stretch, but that won’t be enough to set any records — or even make the top-three dry spells recorded in the last 50 years.

Back in 1986, Vancouver saw a 24-day dry spell. The city recorded 21 consecutive days without rain in October 1987, and an 18-day stretch in 2013.

Environment Canada temperature records across B.C.

Burns Lake Area: New record: 18.0. Old record: 16.2 set in 1981

Cloverdale East: New record: 21.5. Old record: 21.0 set in 2002

Chetwynd Area: New record: 20.0. Old record: 17.8 set in 1978

Dawson Creek Area: New record: 20.7. Old record: 20.6 set in 1954

Fort St. John Area: Tied record: 19.4 (Tie). Old record: 19.4 set in 1942

Hope Slide Area: New record: 18.3. Old record: 18.2 set in 1981

Mackenzie Area: New record: 14.9. Old record: 13.5 set in 2002

Pemberton Area: Tied record: 18.0 (Tie). Old record: 18.0 set in 2002

Pitt Meadows Area: New record: 22.4. Old record: 21.3 set in 2002

Prince Rupert Area: New record: 17.4. Old record: 16.1 set in 1910

Sechelt Area: New record: 17.5. Old record: 17.2 set in 1974

Williams Lake Area: Tied record: 16.1 (Tie) Old record: 16.1 set in 1978