1 person dead after serious multi-vehicle crash near Metrotown

One person is dead after a serious crash involving multiple vehicles shut down Kingsway near Metrotown in Burnaby, just as Friday’s rush hour began.

Burnaby RCMP said eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported to police around 2:30 p.m.

Traffic has been shut down in both directions between Nelson Avenue and Marlborough Avenue as police investigate.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but the damage at the scene suggests speed may have been a factor.

Chaos at Kingsway Ave & Nelson Ave in Burnaby!

One witness said his friend saw the whole thing happen right in front of him.

“The car all of a sudden exploded up into the air and flipped right over in the air, and then landed on another car,” he told Global News.

“If it had been a few more seconds [my friend] would have been in it himself,” he added.

Burnaby RCMP said more information will be released on the crash later Friday.