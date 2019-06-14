Driver of semi-truck allegedly involved in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run identified by police

Burnaby RCMP says it has identified the driver of a semi-truck allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run last week.

The collision happened on the morning of June 6 near Boundary Road and Marine Way, leaving a 71-year-old pedestrian dead.

Police said they have interviewed the driver who is now co-operating with the investigation.

No charges have been laid.

Police previously said that, according to witnesses, the driver of a semi-truck pulling a dark red-coloured shipping container stopped briefly at the scene but then drove off.

The victim, who police had initially said was 75-years-old, was declared dead at the scene and was not believed to have been in a crosswalk, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.