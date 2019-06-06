Crime
June 6, 2019 3:19 pm

Pedestrian killed in Burnaby hit-and-run

By Online Journalist  Global News

One person is dead after a hit-and-run in Burnaby, Thursday.

Shane MacKichan
A hit-and-run left one pedestrian dead in Burnaby on Thursday.

Burnaby RCMP said it happened near Boundary Road and Marine Way.

Investigators said they hoped to provide a description of the suspect vehicle within the hour.

The age and sex of the victim remain unclear.

More to come…

