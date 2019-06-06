Pedestrian killed in Burnaby hit-and-run

A hit-and-run left one pedestrian dead in Burnaby on Thursday.
Burnaby RCMP said it happened near Boundary Road and Marine Way.
Investigators said they hoped to provide a description of the suspect vehicle within the hour.
The age and sex of the victim remain unclear.
More to come…
