RCMP investigating indecent exposure incident in Fort Saskatchewan
RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two children at a park in Fort Saskatchewan Friday.
The boy and girl were playing in the James Mowat School park around 2 p.m. when they said a man in his 50 or 60s walked up to them and exposed his genitals.
The children immediately ran home and called police.
The suspect is described as:
- 50-60 years old
- Longer white hair
- Long white beard
- Last seen wearing sunglasses, black ball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.
Anyone with information on this individual is being asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers.
