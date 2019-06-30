Canada
June 30, 2019 3:32 pm

RCMP investigating indecent exposure incident in Fort Saskatchewan

RCMP are looking to identify a suspect involved in an indecent exposure case.

RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to two children at a park in Fort Saskatchewan Friday.

The boy and girl were playing in the James Mowat School park around 2 p.m. when they said a man in his 50 or 60s walked up to them and exposed his genitals.

The children immediately ran home and called police.

The suspect is described as:

  • 50-60 years old
  • Longer white hair
  • Long white beard
  • Last seen wearing sunglasses, black ball cap, black T-shirt, black shorts with white trim and black flip-flops.

Anyone with information on this individual is being asked to contact Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers.

