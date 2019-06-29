Motorcyclist killed in collision with parked vehicle in Kamloops

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a parked vehicle in Kamloops late Friday night.

Kamloops RCMP said Saturday the accident happened just before 11:30 p.m., near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schubert Drive.

The 34-year-old man driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s believed to be a Kamloops resident.

Police said speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

The intersection was closed for several hours while RCMP and the BC Coroners Service investigated, but the closure has since been lifted.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.