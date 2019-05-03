Mounties close case on fatal Kamloops hit-and-run after suspect dies

The Kamloops RCMP has identified the person who they believe killed a man in a hit-and-run last October.

However, police say the suspect is a senior who has since died, and as such, they’re closing the case.

READ MORE: DNA evidence leads police to suspect in 3-year-old Kamloops hit-and-run

According to Mounties, the crash happened on Oct. 20, 2018, around 1:30 a.m. on Seymour Street West, leaving a 48-year-old man dead.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify a suspect vehicle the following month, and a DNA test linked it to the hit-and-run.

READ MORE: Man killed in hit-and-run in Kamloops

The RCMP says evidence suggests the 75-year-old owner of the vehicle was behind the wheel at the time.

WATCH: (Aired: Nov. 6, 2016) Teen girl killed in Kamloops hit-and-run