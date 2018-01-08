Man killed in hit-and-run in Kamloops
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run.
The incident was reported to police shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when a body was found in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near the Highway 1 junction.
Police said the victim is a 21-year-old male. They said he was found lying on the highway and that it appears he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.
RCMP said the unidentified victim is not from Kamloops.
The incident closed the southbound lanes on Highway 5 as the investigation continues.
The highway has since re-opened.
