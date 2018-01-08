kamloops fatal hit and run
January 8, 2018

Man killed in hit-and-run in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident was reported to police shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday when a body was found in the southbound lane of Highway 5 near the Highway 1 junction.

Police said the victim is a 21-year-old male. They said he was found lying on the highway and that it appears he was struck by a vehicle that did not remain at the scene.

RCMP said the unidentified victim is not from Kamloops.

The incident closed the southbound lanes on Highway 5 as the investigation continues.

The highway has since re-opened.
