June 29, 2019 11:16 am

Man facing charges after London police officer reportedly dragged by vehicle during arrest

Police say the incident took place while an officer was attempting to make an arrest.

A London man is facing charges after a local police officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle.

Police said the officer was attempting to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant in the area of Elias and Adelaide streets on Thursday.

According to police, the man fled and entered a vehicle.

While the man was inside the vehicle, police say the officer attempted to arrest the man. Police allege a brief struggle ensued, and the officer was reportedly dragged a short distance by the vehicle as it drove off.

A short time later, police say officers caught up to the vehicle and the man was arrested.

A 53-year-old London man has since been charged with four offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police say the officer involved in the incident suffered minor injuries.

