Man facing charges after London police officer reportedly dragged by vehicle during arrest
A London man is facing charges after a local police officer was reportedly dragged by a vehicle.
Police said the officer was attempting to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant in the area of Elias and Adelaide streets on Thursday.
READ MORE: London police believe there may be additional victims in historic massage parlour sex assault case
According to police, the man fled and entered a vehicle.
While the man was inside the vehicle, police say the officer attempted to arrest the man. Police allege a brief struggle ensued, and the officer was reportedly dragged a short distance by the vehicle as it drove off.
A short time later, police say officers caught up to the vehicle and the man was arrested.
READ MORE: 2 remain at large after Hamilton Road home invasion-style robbery: London police
A 53-year-old London man has since been charged with four offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle.
Police say the officer involved in the incident suffered minor injuries.
WATCH: Drive safe tips — Dealing with emergency vehicles
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.