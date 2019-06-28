London police believe there may be additional victims in historic massage parlour sex assault case

Police believe there could be additional victims in an investigation into historic reports of sexual assault at a local adult massage parlour.

A 51-year-old London man is currently facing three charges of sexual assault in connection with separate alleged incidents.

The three reported incidents occurred between 2002 and 2006, according to police.

Police allege that each incident involved the sexual assault of a female employee at Sweet City adult massage parlour inside the business at 609 Clarke Rd.

London police are appealing to anyone with information in relation to these or similar alleged incidents to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Few other details have been released, but police say the accused is due in court on Aug. 1.