2 remain at large after Hamilton Road home invasion-style robbery: London police

London police are turning to the public for help in locating two Londoners wanted in connection with an alleged home invasion-style robbery at a residence on Hamilton Road last week.

Two others are already in custody in connection with the incident, which police say occurred around 3:30 a.m. on June 21 at an unspecified address.

Investigators allege a woman at the home answered a knock at her door and was met by four people, reportedly armed with several weapons, forcing their way in.

Police said the group, known to the resident, were armed with weapons including an expandable baton, an axe and what appeared to be handguns. It’s alleged that property was taken from the home, and that the woman and a friend were assaulted.

Two people were arrested later that day, police said. A 36-year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from London, now face charges including armed robbery, forcible entry and possession of an imitation weapon.

Two others, Cheyanne Metatawabin, 25, and Randolph Edwin Sisson, 44, both from London, remained at large as of Friday, police said, adding that warrants for their arrest had been issued.

The pair are wanted on charges including armed robbery, forcible entry, assault and uttering threats of death or bodily harm, police said.

Sisson is described as a Caucasian man standing approximately six feet two inches tall and weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. Police said he has numerous tattoos, including a woman’s face and the names “Abby” and “Ashley” on his neck, as well as tattoos of a dagger, a grim reaper and a heart on his right forearm.

Metatawabin is described as an Indigenous woman standing approximately five feet five inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with short black hair.

Police issued mugshots of the pair on Friday, including one of Metatawabin with longer hair. A second image of the 25-year-old was also issued, showing what police said was her current appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).