2 arrested, 2 at large after home invasion-style robbery: London police

London police are on the hunt for a pair of suspects wanted on more than a dozen charges in connection to what officers describe as a “home invasion-style robbery”.

It was around 3:30 a.m. Friday when police say a woman answered a knock on the door of her Hamilton Road home.

Police say she opened the door to find four people known to her. Police say they were armed with several weapons including an axe, a baton and what appeared to be handguns.

The uninvited guests then forced their way inside, later leaving with property from the home, according to police. Police added that the homeowner and her friend were assaulted prior to the thieves’ departure.

Police say one of the victims was transported to a hospital where they were treated and later released. The other victim did not require medical attention.

As of publishing, two arrests have been made. The suspects, two Londoners aged 46 and 36, are facing a number of charges including armed robbery and forcible entry.

Two more suspects remain at large and warrants have since been issued for their arrests.

The sought-after pair have been identified as Randolph Edwin Sissons, 44, and Cheyanne Metatawabin, 25, both of whom are from London.

Police did not provide descriptions, but say the two face more than a dozen charges including armed robbery and breach of probation.

Anyone who may know their whereabouts is asked to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).