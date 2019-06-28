Joshua Megeney inquest ends with 4 recommendations for Saskatoon police

Joshua Megeney’s family will forever be grateful for a jury’s efforts examining the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS)’s actions, according to the lawyer for relatives of the late 28-year-old.

Scott Spencer said Megeney’s father in particular stated it is important for Saskatoon police to learn from the shooting death on Oct. 6, 2016, and the recommendations “are a good start.”

“As difficult as the week was … they said this was a valuable process. They appreciate the opportunity,” Spencer said following the inquest’s conclusion on Friday.

Officers first engaged with Megeney after responding to a break-and-enter call on Avenue Q North two-and-a-half years ago. After sweeping the garage and home, they reached a locked bedroom door and smashed it. They managed to open the door slightly in a process known as a “breach.”

Three officers testified during the inquest to seeing Megeney holding a rifle on the other side of the door. According to their testimony, he aimed it at them twice.

Police fired three shots. One of the bullets struck the suspect in the head, killing him instantly, according to the province’s chief forensic pathologist. An autopsy also found the 28-year-old had meth in his body before his death.

A jury consisting of four women and two men deemed the death a homicide – an intentional killing. However, under an inquest’s definition, a homicide does not mean it was a criminal act.

Jurors issued recommendations including a review of policies around the “breach and retreat” method exercised by police. They also called for standardized negotiation and communication training for members of the tactical support unit.

Other recommendations included additional protocols for the on-scene lead officer to be able to request appropriate resources. Tactical support unit members should also have a “wide range” of surveillance tools in their vehicles, according to the jury’s recommendations.

A Saskatoon police spokesperson stated the service needs time to review the recommendations. Chief Troy Cooper will likely be available for interviews next week, the SPS spokesperson said.

The Megeney family’s lawyer told reporters the inquest serves as “further evidence” that police agencies shouldn’t be investigating the actions of officers.

“After this week, I’ve come to the conclusion, and I believe, that nothing short of an independent civilian body reviewing these type of incidents can maintain the public confidence,” Spencer said.

Saskatchewan is one of the few Canadian provinces without a civilian, independent police watchdog agency.

An inquest is a fact-finding endeavor – not a trial – to determine the circumstances around a death and prevent similar instances from happening in the future.