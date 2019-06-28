Police believe fires at same building in Welland this week are connected

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) believe two fires set at the same building this week in Welland are connected.

Investigators say the first instance happened at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the area of Southworth Street North and Laugher Avenue.

Thursday morning, police say fire crews were called out for a “more involved” fire at the same building, around the same time in the morning as Tuesday’s blaze.

NRPS spokesperson Stephanie Sabourin told global news that police believe the fires were deliberately set in both instances and potentially by the same individual or persons.

“Yes, detectives do believe the two incidents are linked,” said Sabourin.

Anyone with information or witnesses can reach out to police at (905) 688-4111.

