Welland driver charged with careless driving after 3-car crash in Hamilton

A 33-year-old Welland man is facing charges related to a three-car collision in Hamilton’s east end on Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a call about a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Ottawa Street North and Burlington Street East around 6:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the Chevy Equinox, driven by the suspect, hit a Nissan Pathfinder and Toyota Corolla that were stopped at a traffic light in the southbound lanes on Ottawa Street.

The two stopped vehicles received damage to their rear ends.

Investigators say the driver, who hit the two vehicles, was wanted on an existing warrant in another jurisdiction for failing to attend courts and was suspended for unpaid traffic fines.

Officers also seized several unidentified pills from the Equinox on suspicion of containing a controlled substance, according to police.

Hamilton police have charged the 33-year-old with careless driving, driving while under suspension, and failure to surrender an insurance card.

He’s scheduled to appear in a Hamilton court in late July.

