Schomberg man charged in connection with Hwy. 9 road rage incident: police

An 18-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a road rage incident involving two vehicles that occurred on the evening of June 15 on Highway 9 near Schomberg, Ont., South Simcoe police say.

The cars continued north on County Road 27, with one driver aggressively following the other, officers add.

When the cars reached the Bond Head area, police say, the drivers pulled over to the side of the road, got out of their vehicles and spoke to one another.

One of the drivers pulled out a handgun and threatened the other driver, police add, before he got into his car and left the area.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old from Schomberg was arrested and charged with weapons dangerous to the public peace, using a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, assault with weapon and dangerous driving, officers say.

A search warrant was also executed at the man’s home, police say, and a Glock-style pellet gun was found.

“Many pellet guns closely resemble actual firearms” Det. Sgt. Mike Adams of the South Simcoe Police Service’s street crime unit said in a statement.

“We strongly caution members of the public against carrying these weapons in public”.