Crime
June 28, 2019 1:36 pm

2 charged after drugs seized in Midland: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Police have charged two people in Midland after they say officers seized cash and drugs on June 19.

Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press
A A

Two people have been charged after OPP say cocaine and opioids were seized at a Fifth Street address in Midland on June 19.

The opioids reportedly seized include OxyContin and hydromorphine, along with $750 and a Winchester BB gun, police say.

READ MORE: OPP investigating suspicious fire in Coldwater, Ont.

A 25-year-old and 28-year-old from Midland were both arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, police say.

The suspects were released on a promise to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Midland on July 25.

READ MORE: 26-year-old man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes — OPP

Anyone who has information about suspected unlawful activity can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Midland
Midland crime
Midland drug arrests
Midland drugs
Midland news
Midland OPP
Midland plice
Midland Police
Opioids
opioids seized Midland
OPP
Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.