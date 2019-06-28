2 charged after drugs seized in Midland: OPP

Two people have been charged after OPP say cocaine and opioids were seized at a Fifth Street address in Midland on June 19.

The opioids reportedly seized include OxyContin and hydromorphine, along with $750 and a Winchester BB gun, police say.

A 25-year-old and 28-year-old from Midland were both arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000, police say.

The suspects were released on a promise to appear at the Provincial Court of Justice in Midland on July 25.

Anyone who has information about suspected unlawful activity can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.