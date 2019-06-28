OPP investigating suspicious fire in Coldwater, Ont.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place in Coldwater, Ont., during the early morning hours of June 16, OPP say.

According to police, emergency services were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. to find a barn fully engulfed by flames.

The barn was completely destroyed during the blaze, police add.

Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

