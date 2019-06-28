OPP investigating suspicious fire in Coldwater, Ont.
A A
Police are investigating a suspicious fire that took place in Coldwater, Ont., during the early morning hours of June 16, OPP say.
According to police, emergency services were called to the scene just after 4 a.m. to find a barn fully engulfed by flames.
READ MORE: South Simcoe police charge man who allegedly attacked brother with knife
The barn was completely destroyed during the blaze, police add.
Anyone with information regarding the fire can contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
READ MORE: Report of teen sexually assaulted in Bradford — police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.