26-year-old man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes: OPP

A 26-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., that occurred early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Bracebridge OPP were called to the scene on Deebank Road near Windermere Road, police say.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police charge man who allegedly attacked brother with knife

No one was injured as a result of the incident, officers say, but the driver was arrested and charged.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 23.

WATCH: Man charged with impaired driving causing death after fatal Regent Park hit-and-run