26-year-old man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes: OPP
A 26-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., that occurred early Sunday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., Bracebridge OPP were called to the scene on Deebank Road near Windermere Road, police say.
No one was injured as a result of the incident, officers say, but the driver was arrested and charged.
He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 23.
