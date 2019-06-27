Traffic
June 27, 2019 4:42 pm

26-year-old man charged with impaired driving after single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes: OPP

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

A man has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes, OPP say.

Nick Westoll / Global News File
A 26-year-old man was charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Muskoka Lakes, Ont., that occurred early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Bracebridge OPP were called to the scene on Deebank Road near Windermere Road, police say.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, officers say, but the driver was arrested and charged.

He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 23.

