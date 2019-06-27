South Simcoe police charge man who allegedly attacked brother with knife

A 38-year-old man has been charged after officers were called to a home in Innisfil on Wednesday morning, where the suspect reportedly assaulted his brother with a knife, South Simcoe police say.

The man became involved in an argument with his brother, police say, and slashed his brother in the arm with a kitchen knife.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene, police say, but officers searched the area and found the man driving nearby.

He was pulled over, arrested and taken to the police station, officers say, and was charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was treated at the scene and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The suspect was released on a promise to appear and will appear in Bradford Court on Aug. 15.