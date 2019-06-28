22-year-old Sarnia man charged with impaired driving in Innisfil: police

A 22-year-old Sarnia man is facing charges after South Simcoe officers received a call about a possible impaired driver on Yonge Street in Innisfil on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police found the vehicle in Stroud and spoke to the driver, officers say, who displayed signs of drug impairment.

According to police, the man was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

The expert confirmed the man was impaired, police say, and the Sarnia man was charged.

His licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded, police say.

The accused will be appearing in Bradford Court on July 11.