Weather
June 27, 2019 9:09 pm
Updated: June 27, 2019 9:10 pm

Rainfall warnings issued for parts of central Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Global meteorologist Jesse Beyer's 6:30 p.m. weather forecast for Edmonton and surrounding areas on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

A A

After stormy weather for parts of central Alberta a day earlier, Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for a number of areas south and west of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

“Rain, at times heavy, is expected,” the weather agency said on its website. “A slow-moving, low-pressure system is pushing a band of rain through central Alberta today.

“This band of rain will remain over west-central Alberta through the day Friday.”

READ MORE: Funnel clouds, severe thunderstorms possible for Edmonton region, central Alberta on Wednesday

Story continues below

Environment Canada said by Saturday morning, some areas may have received as much as 75 millimetres or more of precipitation.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said, adding that visibility may be reduced for drivers at some points.

Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings when significant rainfall is expected.

On Thursday evening, a number of areas in southern Alberta were also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

READ MORE: Alberta has recorded 5 confirmed tornadoes in 2019 season so far

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta weather
Environment Canada
Rain
Rainfall Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
Summer
summer weather
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.