Rainfall warnings issued for parts of central Alberta

After stormy weather for parts of central Alberta a day earlier, Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings for a number of areas south and west of Edmonton on Thursday afternoon.

“Rain, at times heavy, is expected,” the weather agency said on its website. “A slow-moving, low-pressure system is pushing a band of rain through central Alberta today.

“This band of rain will remain over west-central Alberta through the day Friday.”

Environment Canada said by Saturday morning, some areas may have received as much as 75 millimetres or more of precipitation.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said, adding that visibility may be reduced for drivers at some points.

Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings when significant rainfall is expected.

On Thursday evening, a number of areas in southern Alberta were also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

