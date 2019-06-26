Funnel clouds possible for Edmonton region, central Alberta on Wednesday

Environment Canada issued a special weather advisory on Wednesday, saying funnel clouds were possible for much of the central part of Alberta — including around Edmonton.

Global News meteorologist Jesse Beyer said while these advisories can sound alarming, this isn’t comparable to a tornado watch or warning.

“This set up has the potential for weak rotation to be ingested into the updrafts of developing towering clouds and thunderstorms. This stretching is what leads to the funnel cloud tails.

“There is the chance, that if the stretch is strong enough, and the clouds bases are low enough that we will see a touchdown as a landspout.”

As of 10:30 a.m., the advisory included the areas in and around Edmonton, Devon, Spruce Grove, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Bonnyville, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Red Deer, and Westlock.

Weather advisory issued for funnel clouds in Edmonton and much of central/east central Alberta. Weak roation is under updrafts in t-showers and rising clouds may lead to funnels. Although unlikey, a landspout tornado is possible. #abstorm #yegwx #yeg pic.twitter.com/2aiiXCAKoW — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 26, 2019

Residents are urged to monitor conditions and alerts issued by Environment Canada.

This is the second time in as many days a funnel cloud advisory has been issued in central Alberta.

On Tuesday afternoon, areas near Edmonton and in central Alberta were under an advisory that conditions were favourable for funnel clouds.

That advisory was lifted late Tuesday evening.

