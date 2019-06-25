Funnel clouds possible for areas near Edmonton, east-central Alberta on Tuesday: Environment Canada

Areas near Edmonton and in east-central Alberta were issued a weather advisory on Tuesday afternoon as Environment Canada said “conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”

“Funnel clouds are possible into this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.”

A weather advisory for funnel clouds has been issued across east central Alberta. You may see funnel clouds generated by weak rotation under developing t-showers. There is a SLIM chance these will make it to the ground as a landspout. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/X9o1nXtcr4 — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 25, 2019

According to Environment Canada, the weak rotation is not usually a danger near the ground but there is a chance such a rotation could “intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”

