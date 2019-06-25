Funnel clouds possible for areas near Edmonton, east-central Alberta on Tuesday: Environment Canada
Areas near Edmonton and in east-central Alberta were issued a weather advisory on Tuesday afternoon as Environment Canada said “conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds.”
“Funnel clouds are possible into this evening,” the weather agency said on its website. “These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.”
According to Environment Canada, the weak rotation is not usually a danger near the ground but there is a chance such a rotation could “intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.”
For a complete list of areas in Alberta where a weather alert has been issued, click here.
