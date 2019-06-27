Homicide detectives investigate death of person found in central Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday night that homicide detectives are investigating the death of a person found near 100 Street and 106 Avenue.

Police said the person who died was a male but did not say how old he was. They also did not say whether the person was dead when he was found or how he was found.

The death is being treated as “suspicious,” police said in a news release.

“As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available at this time.”