Police appeal to armchair detectives after thieves pilfer $40K snake chairs

Vancouver police are calling on any armchair detectives out there to help them crack an unusual case.

The loot? A pair of highly distinctive chairs — worth an estimated $40,000 each — from a high-end furniture store in Coal Harbour.

The white armchairs have gold-coloured, metal serpent arms and are believed to be the only models of their kind in Canada, according to police.

Investigators said the furniture was filched from Lloyd Bruce Home Collections just after 3 a.m. on May 13.

According to police, two thieves broke into the showroom, loaded the chairs into a white F150 pickup truck and fled.

“Based on the information learned so far, it’s obvious that the suspects targeted this particular furniture store to specifically steal the two arm chairs,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Jason Robillard in a media release.

“We are hopeful that someone will recognize these unique chairs and call investigators.”

The first suspect is described as a man with a slim build who was wearing white runners, blue jeans with a white belt, a dark hoodie, baseball cap and gloves.

The second suspect is described as a man with a medium build who was wearing dark pants, dark sneakers with white laces, a dark hooded jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.