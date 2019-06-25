Hayley Wickenheiser among six chosen for Hockey Hall of Fame

Longtime Canadian women’s team star Hayley Wickenheiser is one of six new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Wickenheiser joins fellow Canadian Guy Carbonneau in the player category, along with Russians Vaclav Nedomansky and Sergei Zubov.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a native of Beeton, Ont., and Boston College head coach Jerry York were selected in the builder category.

Wickenheiser retired as the country’s all-time leading scorer after 23 years on the national team. She now works as the assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., was one of the top players on four Olympic champion Canadian women’s teams.

Carbonneau, a native of Sept-Iles, Que., was the last captain of a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, doing so with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.