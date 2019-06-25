Stony Plain doctor admits to having sex with opioid-addicted patient, among others

A family doctor in Stony Plain has pleaded guilty after being accused of having sex with four of his patients, one of who was addicted to opioids and continued to receive prescriptions from the doctor.

According to the decision from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta, Dr. Sanjeev Bhardwaj admitted to the allegations during a hearing on Monday.

In total, six allegations were made against Bhardwaj.

Between 2005 to 2015, Bhardwaj admitted he knew that a patient referred to as “Patient A” was showing signs of “aberrant behaviour and addiction” and he continued to prescribe “high levels” of opioids. He also didn’t follow the opioid agreement signed by the patient and didn’t refer the patient to a chronic pain and addiction specialist.

During the period from 2010 to 2014, Bhardwaj admitted to having sexual involvement with Patient A.

According to the statement, Bhardwaj also had sex twice with another patient during 2006 and 2007, once with a third patient during 2014 and with a fourth patient “in or about” 2008.

Then between 2011 and 2016, the college said Bhardwaj told it, in an annual renewal information form, that he had not engaged in a sexual or inappropriate relationship with a patient, knowing the answer wasn’t true.

Both parties requested a separate hearing to determine any punishment. That hearing will take place from May 1 – 3.