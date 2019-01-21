Sherwood Park doctor’s practice permit ‘permanently cancelled’ after 2018 suspension

Several months after his practice permit was suspended indefinitely, Dr. Vincenzo Visconti‘s permit has been permanently cancelled, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta confirmed on Monday.

An investigation was launched last spring after complaints were made against Visconti related to prescribing, billing and peer review issues. Conditions were placed on his practice on April 13 and he was suspended indefinitely on April 20, 2018.

READ MORE: Sherwood Park doctor’s licence suspended due to ‘variety of ongoing concerns’

A term of resolution was signed on Dec. 11, 2018 in which Visconti agreed to a number of conditions:

Visconti requests the cancellation of his registration and practice permit with the College, in accordance with section 43(5) of the Health Professions Act. Visconti shall promptly return his practice permit to the college.

Visconti will pay to the college the cost of the three investigations into his practice, totalling $21,641.09.

Visconti shall not apply for re-instatement with the college and agrees that he shall not apply for registration with any other professional regulatory authority governing the practice of medicine in any other jurisdiction.

Visconti agrees the college, in response to any inquiry by a professional regulatory authority or on a Certificate of Standing, is entitled to disclose that Visconti requested the cancellation of his practice permit and registration and has retired from the practice of medicine, as well as the particulars of allegations related to the college’s investigation into his prescribing, billing and peer review issues.

The college shall be at liberty to publish, to the public and the profession, the terms of this agreement and the summary of the findings from the investigation into Visconti’s prescribing, billing and peer review issues.

Visconti operated out of the Brentwood Walk-In Clinic in Sherwood Park. His licence was previously suspended in 2012, according to the CPSA website.

“In 2012 there was a case and I would say that things have continued on and off since that time,” CPSA registrar Dr. Scott McLeod said last spring. “You could say that there is a connection to concerns that were raised at that time.

“It’s actually ongoing investigations and concerns we’ve had at the college for a long time.”

WATCH BELOW: April 13, 2018: A “multitude of reasons” is behind the suspension of a Sherwood Park doctor, that’s according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Visconti would have been able to practice until April 27, 2018, but the CPSA announced on April 20 that he had not followed conditions placed on the practice by the college.

His patients are advised to call Health Link (811) for information and assistance in finding another physician.

– With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News