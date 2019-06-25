Transcona councillor Shawn Nason calling for review of school zones

A city councillor is calling for Winnipeg’s public service to do a review of school zones.

Coun. Shawn Nason (Transcona) told Global News Radio 680 CJOB he wants to find out if the current methods of enforcement are the best way of keeping kids safe.

He said he wants the city to consider all options.

“Do they need to have these flashing lights to alert you? Do they need to have these high-viz yellow signs? There are white signs. Are they lost in the noise of all the other signs?

“I understand the city of Winnipeg has far more signs on the street than what we should have,” he said.

Nason said the topic of speeding is a ‘sacred cow’ among Winnipeggers, with many considering enforcement changes to be a cash grab, but he said there needs to be a serious look into whether the current system is having an impact on safety around schools.

“I’m asking them to come back with a report asking what school zones, especially in my area… to know in the last year, what tickets were issued, so we know if the school zones are being effective, if there are particular ones that are troubling,” he said.

Nason put forward a motion, which will be in front of the Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works committee Tuesday.

“What discussion comes up today at the Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works committee, that’ll be up to them if they want to expand the motion.

“I just want them to look at the basic facts and figure out what we have now and if it’s working or not. ”

Here is the text of what is being asked of the Public Service thru the IRPW Committee on Residential Speeds and School Zones. If they approvethen work begins by the public service on getting answers. Want to share your thoughts? Email me at snason@winnipeg.ca #wpgpoli pic.twitter.com/B7JVCKzI4u — Shawn Nason (@ShawnNason) June 25, 2019

