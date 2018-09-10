Winnipeg Police to increase enforcement in school zones

Every school in Manitoba is now operating at full capacity, which means an increased police presence on the streets.

Manitoba Public Insurance is spending $70,000 for eight police agencies in the province to enhance patrols around schools when pedestrian activity and traffic volumes are heaviest.

READ MORE: City Cracking Down on Illegal Parking Near Schools, Fire Lanes

This September, police across the province will be out to monitor school zones during the back-to-school season.

The past five years of the joint initiative have seen more than 5,000 tickets issued in school zones, and more than half were for speeding.

Last year, 124 different school locations were monitored in both urban and rural communities.

“Combining public awareness about back-to-school safety with the high visibility of police enforcement serves as a reminder for all motorists to slow down and drive with care in school zones,” said MPI’s Satvir Tkachuk.

Participating agencies include the RCMP and police services in Winnipeg, Brandon, Winkler, Morden, Ste. Anne, Rivers and Altona.

WATCH: What parents need to know about keeping kids safe in school zones