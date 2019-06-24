Philadelphia Flyers re-sign Manitoba’s Travis Sanheim

The Philadelphia Flyers are bringing back Manitoba’s Travis Sanheim.

Just days before he was set to become a restricted free agent, Sanheim signed a two-year contract extension. The new deal will pay the Elkhorn product an average of $3.25 million per season.

“I’m obviously really excited,” Sanheim said in a media release. “It’s a big step in my career. I’m looking forward to another two years with the Flyers. I’m really excited with the way the team’s moving forward and the moves we’ve made this summer.”

Sanheim made $832,500 in the final year of his three-year entry-level contract.

The new contract is a bridge deal, so Sanheim will remain a restricted free agent at its conclusion following the 2020-2021 season.

The 23-year-old defenceman had nine goals and 26 assists in 82 games last season to rank second on his team in scoring by defencemen.

“We are very pleased with the progress Travis has made in his young career,” Flyers president & general manager Chuck Fletcher said. “He is a skilled, two-way defenceman with excellent size and mobility. He is a big part of our present and our future.”

Sanheim played the last two seasons with the Flyers after playing in parts of two seasons with their minor league affiliate, the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He played in the Western Hockey League with the Calgary Hitmen, and is also a former member of the AAA Midget Yellowhead Chiefs.

Sanheim was taken by the Flyers in the first round, 17th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft.