Man strips, vandalizes passing cars in weird Wolseley incident, say Winnipeg police

A man is in custody after allegedly taking off most of his clothes and damaging two cars on Portage Avenue, said Winnipeg police.

Police said they found the suspect – who was believed to be drunk – wandering near Portage Avenue and Ruby Street in Wolseley.

Officers at the scene said the man was acting erratically and aggressively toward passing cars before he was taken into custody.

Neither driver was injured in the incident.

Albert Hollanda, 24, has been charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000.

