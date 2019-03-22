Naked arsonist believed to have been on meth, say Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man who may have been in a meth-induced psychosis was arrested Wednesday night after being found burning items inside a vehicle.

Police said the man had removed his clothes, added them to the fire and then stayed in the vehicle on College Avenue.

When emergency personnel arrived, the front passenger seat was fully engulfed in flames, and the man, who was “in a state of undress” was pulled from the vehicle.

Police said the man, 26, is believed to have taken meth before the incident. He was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested for arson.

The man has been released on a promise to appear.

