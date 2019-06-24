Van driver killed in collision with train near Austin, Man.
Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a Thursday night collision between a van and a train in the Rural Municipality of Norfolk that left a 55-year-old man dead.
Police said the incident, which took place on Road 69 N., just west of Austin, Man., happened when the northbound van was struck by an eastbound train around 10:35 p.m.
Austin is about 150 km west of Winnipeg.
READ MORE: Teen killed after collision on dirtbike with train in Oakbank, Man.
The driver of the van, a man from the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, was pronounced dead on scene, and police have said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.
Portage la Prairie RCMP are working with a forensic collision re-constructionist and CN Police Service to investigate the crash.
WATCH: Winnipeg police officer struck by train during arrest
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.