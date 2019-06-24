Van driver killed in collision with train near Austin, Man.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating a Thursday night collision between a van and a train in the Rural Municipality of Norfolk that left a 55-year-old man dead.

Police said the incident, which took place on Road 69 N., just west of Austin, Man., happened when the northbound van was struck by an eastbound train around 10:35 p.m.

Austin is about 150 km west of Winnipeg.

The driver of the van, a man from the Rural Municipality of North Cypress-Langford, was pronounced dead on scene, and police have said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.

Portage la Prairie RCMP are working with a forensic collision re-constructionist and CN Police Service to investigate the crash.

Portage la Prairie #rcmpmb responded to a June 20 vehicle-train collision on Road 69 North, 8 km northwest of Austin in the RM of Norfolk. 55yo male driver of a minivan was struck by eastbound CN train. Driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 24, 2019

