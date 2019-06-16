Teen killed after collision on dirtbike with train in Oakbank, Man.

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a collision with a train near Oakbank, Man. Sunday.

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Oakbank, MB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 16, 2019

The Oakbank Fire Department confirmed the teen’s death to Global Winnipeg Sunday evening. The boy was on his dirt bike when he and the train collided. The fire department arrived at 5:52 p.m.

While Global has obtained and confirmed the name of the teen, we will not publish it until next of kin have been notified. The teen did live in Oakbank.

More to come.