Canada
June 16, 2019 9:17 pm
Updated: June 16, 2019 9:23 pm

Teen killed after collision on dirtbike with train in Oakbank, Man.

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

An RCMP cruiser blocks the road near Oakbank Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Marek Tkach/Global News
A A

A 14-year-old boy is dead after a collision with a train near Oakbank, Man. Sunday.

The Oakbank Fire Department confirmed the teen’s death to Global Winnipeg Sunday evening. The boy was on his dirt bike when he and the train collided. The fire department arrived at 5:52 p.m.

While Global has obtained and confirmed the name of the teen, we will not publish it until next of kin have been notified. The teen did live in Oakbank.

More to come.

Firefighters at the tracks in Oakbank Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Marek Tkach/Global News

Emergency personnel on the scene in Oakbank, Man. Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Marek Tkach/Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Manitoba
Oakbank
Train

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.